Father charged after 2-year-old fatally shot in St. Petersburg

2-Year-Old Tragically Loses Life in St. Petersburg Shooting

A 2-year-old child has lost their life after being shot in St. Petersburg, Florida. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when the child was reportedly shot by their own father.

Father Charged with Manslaughter

The father has been identified as 26-year-old Kiyondrea Redfield. He has been charged with manslaughter, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Redfield has a lengthy criminal history, including previous charges for drug possession and battery.

According to reports, Redfield was handling a gun when it accidentally discharged, striking his young child. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Community Outrage and Grief

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and grief throughout the St. Petersburg community. Residents are expressing their condolences for the family and calling for justice to be served.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman issued a statement on Twitter, saying, “This is heartbreaking. A child should never lose their life in such a senseless way. We must do better to keep our streets safe and our families protected.”

Gun Violence and Child Safety

The incident has also reignited discussions around gun violence and child safety. Many are calling for stricter gun control laws and increased education on safe gun handling.

According to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, 4.6 million children in the United States live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm. This puts them at risk of accidental shootings, which can have tragic consequences.

It is important for gun owners to take responsibility for keeping their firearms secure and out of reach of children. This includes storing them in a locked safe or cabinet, and keeping ammunition separate from the gun.

A Tragic Reminder

The death of this 2-year-old child is a tragic reminder of the importance of responsible gun ownership and child safety. It is up to all of us to work towards creating a safer society for our children and loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young child who lost their life in this senseless act of violence. May they find comfort and healing in the midst of their grief.

Child gun violence Parental responsibility in gun safety Gun control laws and regulations Tragic accidents involving firearms Impact of gun violence on communities and families