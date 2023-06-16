Father charged with murder after shooting kills three young brothers in Ohio

Chad Doerman (the suspect) : Father charged with murder of three young boys in Ohio shooting

The superintendent of the Village of New Richmond’s school district has responded to a tragic incident where three young boys were shot and killed and their father charged with murder. Police were called to the scene on Laurel Lindale Road after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found four people shot, with three young boys unable to be saved. The boys, aged 7, 4, and 3, were brothers, and their mother was also found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The surviving child attends school in the district, and a crisis team has been assembled to support affected families and students. The superintendent emphasized the importance of mental health resources and spoke of an anonymous tip line offered by the district for anyone needing assistance.

News Source : WLWT

