Father details moment son takes final breath in Sunshine Coast stabbing trial

During a trial in Brisbane, the father of a 16-year-old boy named Balin Stewart recounted the moment when he saw his son take his final breath after being stabbed to death by another teenager on the Sunshine Coast. Balin died in January last year after being stabbed in the chest by a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons. The prosecution argued that there was hostility between the two boys due to their association with a teenage girl, and that the defendant used a 12cm knife to penetrate Balin in the heart during a fight. The defendant pleaded not guilty to murder, and the trial is set to continue for 10 days.

