Father dies trying to save daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach, New Jersey

“Avon Beach rip current victim” : Father dies trying to save daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach, NJ

A man has died while attempting to save his daughter from rip currents off the coast of New Jersey. The incident occurred at Avon Beach on Friday, where the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards into the ocean. As there were no lifeguards on duty, her father jumped in to try and rescue her. Although rescue crews were able to pull the teen out, they initially could not find the father. Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search, and eventually, his body was discovered. The father’s identity has not been released, and the daughter is reported to be unharmed.

News Source : https://www.cbs7.com

