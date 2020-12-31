Father Hugh Death -Dead – Obituary : Father Hugh has Died .
Father Hugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
💔 With sadness we deliver news of the passing of one of our favorites.
Father Hugh was a veteran Denver talk show caller – "the wise one" or "the sage."
We will miss the "bouquets" he handed out over the years. A huge bouquet 💐 to you, Hugh.
Rest in Peace, friend. ❤🍀✝ pic.twitter.com/k0wxHIDwLf
— 🇺🇸 The Steffan Tubbs Show🎙️ (@TubbsShow) December 31, 2020
