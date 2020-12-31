Father Hugh Death -Dead – Obituary : Father Hugh has Died .

By | December 31, 2020
0 Comment

Father Hugh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

Tweet See new Tweets Conversation The Steffan Tubbs Show @TubbsShow With sadness we deliver news of the passing of one of our favorites. Father Hugh was a veteran Denver talk show caller – “the wise one” or “the sage.” We will miss the “bouquets” he handed out over the years. A huge bouquet to you, Hugh. Rest in Peace, friend.

