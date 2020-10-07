Father Jake Foglio Death – Dead : Father Jake Foglio Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Father Jake Foglio has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

” MSU Arts & Letters on Twitter: “The #MSU community is saddened by the loss of Father Jake Foglio, an alumnus, former faculty member, longtime priest, and mentor to many students, athletes, and coaches. The Foglio Chair in Spirituality was named in honor of his life’s work. Read more: ”

