Father Killed in Three Rivers Crash: Jesse Menchaca’s Family Mourns Loss

Jesse Menchaca Obituary

The Menchaca family is mourning the loss of their beloved father, Jesse Menchaca, who was killed in a tragic car accident in Three Rivers on Monday evening.

Jesse was a devoted father to his three children, a loving husband to his wife Maria, and a cherished member of his community. He worked hard to provide for his family and was known for his kind heart and generous spirit.

The accident that took Jesse’s life has left his family and friends in shock and disbelief. They will miss his infectious smile, his sense of humor, and his unwavering support.

Jesse’s passing is a reminder of the preciousness of life and the importance of treasuring each moment with our loved ones. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Menchaca family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved Jesse.

