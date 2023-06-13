Father killed, son charged with murder in domestic violence incident in Brisbane

Marsden domestic violence incident victim : Man charged with murder of father in Marsden, Australia

A 67-year-old man was killed in a domestic violence incident in Marsden, south of Brisbane. Police arrived at the Redwood St property at 1am on Tuesday to find the man’s body in the backyard. His 30-year-old son was arrested and charged with murder. A 60-year-old woman was also present at the scene but was unharmed. A homicide investigation is ongoing and authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Domestic violence support services are available in Australia, the UK, and the US.

