Father mourns son’s death in Australian car accident that killed four, including a mother and three teenagers

Joshua Elmes : Teenager Joshua Elmes named as victim in fatal car crash in Australia

The devastating car accident that occurred on the Wannon-Nigretta Falls Road in Bochara, 200 miles west of Melbourne, has left a father feeling like he has failed his teenage son, who was one of the victims. The red Toyota Corolla lost control and crashed into a tree, killing a mother and three teenagers, while the sole survivor, a 17-year-old girl, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The victims have yet to be formally identified, but the school community was informed that student Joshua Elmes was among those who died. His father, Matthew Elmes, shared a tribute that Joshua had posted for his birthday just two weeks prior, expressing his regret for feeling like he failed his son. Another victim, Alicia Montebello, a mother in her 30s, was identified by her grieving brother Jaryd. The tight-knit community of Hamilton, where the victims were from, is in shock and mourning. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities hope to gain insight from the surviving victim. This tragedy brings the number of road deaths in Victoria this year to 128, compared to 96 in the same period last year.

News Source : NY Breaking News

