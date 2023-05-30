Adam Tobias : Father of 6 killed at daughter’s graduation party in cold-blooded murder

A father of six was tragically killed at his daughter’s graduation party in Houston, Texas. The victim, Adam Tobias, was shot and killed by Philip Arning, who has since been arrested and charged in connection to the murder. Tobias’ wife, Neftaly Perez, is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her husband, who was always there for his kids. The family is now trying to find a way to cover the funeral expenses, and a GoFundMe has been created to help them. A benefit will also be held in Houston to support the family.

News Source : GVS – United States News

