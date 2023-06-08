Father of Emil Lahaziel speaks out after his son’s fatal shooting in Los Angeles, suspect still at large

Emil Lahaziel (victim) : Father of Emil Lahaziel, victim of fatal shooting in Los Angeles, speaks out

The father of Emil Lahaziel, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles, expressed shock and confusion over the incident, stating that there are many versions of what happened. According to reports in the US, Emil was shot outside a house where guests were playing poker. The suspect, who remains at large, allegedly called Emil outside before opening fire. The article is accompanied by an image.

News Source : Matan Tzuri

