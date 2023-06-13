Father of missing Jnaneswari Express victim seeks justice after 13 years

Jnaneswari Express accident victim : Jnaneswari Express accident: Families of victims still wait for closure as bodies of suspect and victim remain untraceable

Rajesh Kumar Bhatra, a 57-year-old resident of Howrah district, continues to be haunted by the memory of his son and daughter every time he crosses the Agrasen Balika Siksha Sadan and MC Kejriwal Vidyapeeth schools in Liluah. His son Sourav, 12 years old and a Class 8 student, and daughter Sneha, 17 years old and studying in Class 12, were passengers on coach S3 of the Jnaneswari Express that met with an accident on May 28, 2010. They were travelling with their mother to Bhiwandi in Maharashtra for a vacation when the train derailed, killing at least 148 passengers and injuring over 200. Bhatra’s son succumbed to his injuries in a Kolkata hospital three days later, and his wife’s body was identified seven months later. However, Sneha’s body has still not been identified, and Bhatra continues to seek justice for his daughter. He recently wrote a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking an audience with the PM.

News Source : Joydeep Thakur

