Father of slain 6-year-old Kingston speaks at Lynchburg Safe Streets Initiative press conference

“Kingston Campbell” : Father speaks out about 6-year-old victim killed in Lynchburg

The father of a 6-year-old who was shot and killed in Lynchburg has spoken out for the first time. Christopher Campbell still feels the pain of losing his son in May 2023. He urged other fathers to hold their children close and to do more for them while they are still here. Campbell stood alongside community leaders in Lynchburg as they announced the Safe Streets Initiative, an effort to reduce violent crimes and gun violence. The initiative includes a neighborhood watch and the installation of night vision cameras on homes to help monitor the entire street. Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema supports these initiatives and says every piece of information is important in solving and preventing crimes. Campbell and his family are willing to take any steps necessary to find justice for his son and prevent such tragedies from happening again.

News Source : https://www.wdbj7.com

