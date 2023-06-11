Father of slain bodybuilder reveals daughter allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend, Sven Lindemann

Monique Lezsak : Father reveals daughter Monique Lezsak allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend Sven Lindemann

The father of a female bodybuilder who was tragically killed has revealed that his wife was asleep in the next room as their daughter was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend. Monique Lezsak, 39, was allegedly attacked by her partner, 51-year-old German-born Sven Lindemann, at her parents’ home in Melbourne’s south-east on May 30. Monique’s father, Zoltan Lezsak, who found out about his daughter’s death while at work, shared that his wife was asleep in the next room during the ordeal. He also mentioned that their 10-year-old granddaughter tried to intervene and save her mother but ended up getting wounded herself. The girl bravely called the police using her mother’s phone while the incident was still happening. Monique’s father paid tribute to his “absolutely wonderful” daughter and mentioned that he and his wife would dedicate their lives to raising their two grandchildren.

Read Full story : Grieving father of slain bodybuilder Monique Lezsak reveals his wife was sleeping in the next room /

News Source : By Max Aitchison For Daily Mail Australia

“Slain bodybuilder Monique Lezsak” “Grieving father reveals wife’s proximity” “Tragic death of Monique Lezsak” “Family mourns loss of bodybuilder” “Investigation into Monique Lezsak’s murder”