“father-son shooting incident” : SAPD reports man in critical condition following shooting by teenage son

A teenage boy in San Antonio, Texas, shot his father multiple times during an altercation on Monday, according to the city’s police. The incident occurred on Gault Lane at around 5:10 p.m., leaving the father in critical condition. The teenager was later arrested in a Home Depot parking lot near Sunset Road and could face aggravated assault charges. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting and updates will be provided as they become available. The incident is a reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the importance of resolving conflicts in a peaceful manner.

