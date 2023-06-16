Father Taken into Custody After Tragic Shooting Resulting in the Loss of His Three Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old father, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after his three children were found dead at their home in Clermont County, Ohio. The police were alerted by a woman who called at 4:15 p.m. screaming that her “babies had been shot.” A witness driving down the road called the police at 4:18 p.m. to report a female child running down the street yelling that her “father was killing everyone.” When the police arrived, Doerman was waiting outside the residence, and the three boys were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The mother of the children was also shot in the hand and is in the hospital. Doerman is the only suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

