Father Taken into Custody Following Tragic Shooting That Claimed Lives of His Three Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old father, has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder after his three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in their home in Clermont County, Ohio. Police received a call from a woman screaming that her “babies had been shot” and another call from a female child running down the street yelling that her “father was killing everyone.” When police arrived, Doerman was waiting outside the residence. The three boys, aged 7, 4, and 3, were found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene. The boys’ mother sustained a gunshot wound to her hand. Doerman is the only suspect and is being held in the Clermont County Jail.

Shooting tragedy Father arrested Child murders Domestic violence Family tragedy

News Source : Matt Young

Source Link :Dad Arrested After Horror Shooting That Killed His Three Kids/