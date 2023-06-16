Father Taken into Custody Following Tragic Shooting That Claimed Lives of His Three Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old father, has been accused of committing three counts of aggravated murder following a shooting that resulted in the death of his three children. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio confirmed his arrest after their deputies discovered the harrowing scene on Thursday afternoon. The police were alerted by a woman who was heard screaming down the phone at 4:15 p.m. that her “babies had been shot.” Further details of the incident are starting to emerge. Read more about this tragic event at The Daily Beast.

Family tragedy Domestic violence Child fatalities Gun control Mental health awareness

