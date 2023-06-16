Father Taken Into Custody Following Tragic Shooting That Claimed Lives of His Three Children today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Following the disturbing shooting incident that claimed the lives of three young boys, a 32-year-old father has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder. Chad Doerman was arrested by police in Clermont County, Ohio, after they responded to a call from a distressed woman who reported that her children had been shot. Another witness later called to report a young girl running down the street shouting that her father was killing everyone. Upon arrival at the scene, police found the three boys, aged 7, 4 and 3, unresponsive with gunshot wounds and their mother with a gunshot wound to her hand. Despite first responders’ efforts to save the boys, they were declared dead at the scene. Doerman was taken into custody without incident and is the only suspect in the case. The boys’ mother was informed of their deaths while being treated for her injuries in hospital. Doerman is due to appear for his first arraignment on Friday, and further charges may be laid as the investigation continues.

