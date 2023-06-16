“‘Father was killing everyone’: 3 brothers shot and killed, mother injured in shooting”

Chad Doerman :

A father allegedly shot and killed his three young sons, aged 7, 4, and 3, and injured their mother at their home in Ohio. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 4:15 PM, and authorities were alerted by an unknown female who called the Clermont County Communications Center screaming that “her babies had been shot.” Another call was made by a person passing by who reported a young female running down the street screaming that “her father was killing everyone.” Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to the scene and found the father, identified as 32-year-old Chad Doerman, sitting outside the home. Upon investigation, they found three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence. All three victims died, and the mother sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her hand. Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder and is being held without bond. The Clermont County Coroner’s Office transported the deceased brothers’ bodies for autopsies. The investigation is ongoing. ABC News reported the incident on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 3:30 PM.

News Source : ABC7 New York

Family tragedy Gun violence Domestic dispute Homicide investigation Community mourning