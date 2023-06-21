Father with Leukemia History Injured in Car Crash: A Tribute to Roger Valentin

Car Accident Causes Injuries to Father Who Survived Leukemia Twice

Rayce Valentin’s father, Roger Valentin, was involved in a car crash that left him with serious injuries. This news is particularly devastating as Roger had already battled and survived leukemia twice in his lifetime.

Roger Valentin was a fighter and had shown great strength in his battle with cancer. However, the accident proved to be too much for him, and he sadly passed away. His son, Rayce, is left to mourn the loss of his father and remember his bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

It is a tragic reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

Rest in peace, Roger Valentin.

