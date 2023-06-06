Father’s Day Brownies: Father’s Day Brownie Recipe: A Gift for Dad – Orange County Register

Katharine Hepburn’s Legendary Brownies

As a fan of Katharine Hepburn’s film roles, I was surprised to learn that the late star was also famous for her brownie recipe. Thanks to David Lebovitz’s “The Great Book of Chocolate,” I was able to try a revised version of her recipe that includes additional chocolate and chocolate chips.

Dave and Kate’s Remarkable Brownies

This recipe yields 16 brownies and is perfect for Father’s Day or any occasion.

Ingredients

Soft butter and flour for prepping baking dish

8 tablespoons (one stick or 115 grams) unsalted butter

4 ounces (115 grams) unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons (50 grams) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (100 grams) walnuts or pecans, toasted, chopped; see cook’s notes

1/2 cup (70 grams) semisweet chocolate chips

Start this recipe by toasting nuts to allow them to cool. Place nuts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Toast in a 350-degree oven until lightly browned, about 4 to 6 minutes. Keep an eye on them because nuts burn easily. Cool.

Directions

Butter an 8-inch square baking dish and lightly dust with flour, tapping out excess flour. Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat to 325 degrees. In a medium saucepan, melt butter on medium heat. It should only be hot enough to barely melt butter; do not let it get sizzling hot. Add chopped chocolate and stir over low heat to melt chocolate. Remove from heat and mix in sugar, then eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour and salt, then the nuts and chocolate chips. Scrape the mixture into prepared pan, evening it out and pushing mixture into corners. Bake 30 minutes. (When done, the edges of the brownies will be springy-firm when pressed — the center will be set). Cool on wire rack. Brownies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

These brownies are delicious on their own, but I like to serve them topped with ice cream or whipped cream and fresh strawberries. That’s how my dad would have liked them. Enjoy!

Source: “The Great Book of Chocolate” by David Lebovitz (Ten Speed Press)

If you have any cooking questions, feel free to contact Cathy Thomas at cathythomascooks@gmail.com.

