Father’s Day Ybor City Restaurants: Best Dining Spots to Celebrate Father’s Day in Ybor City

Treat Your Dad to the Best Places to Eat in Ybor City on Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to show your dad how much you love and appreciate him. One way to do that is by taking him out to one of the best places to eat in Ybor City. Whether your dad is a foodie or just enjoys good food, there are plenty of options in Ybor City to impress him.

Here are some of the top places to eat in Ybor City on Father’s Day:

Coppertail Brewing Co.

If your dad loves beer, then Coppertail Brewing Co. is the perfect place to take him on Father’s Day. This brewpub serves some of Tampa Bay’s finest brews and cuisine. They always brew fresh beer, and you can choose from their regular beers or seasonal beers, which change often. Plus, they offer growlers to go, so your dad can take home his favorite beer.

Gaspar’s Grotto

Gaspar’s Grotto is Tampa’s only “One Stop Bar Hop with 3 large bar areas in 1 venue. There is always something different going on at Gaspar’s, ranging from live music to karaoke nights. They also serve delicious food, including their famous Cuban sandwich. Gaspar’s Grotto is a fun and lively spot to take your dad on Father’s Day.

Acropolis Greek Taverna

If your dad enjoys international cuisine, then Acropolis Greek Taverna is the perfect spot for Father’s Day. They serve authentic Greek lunch and dinner dishes, which are sure to impress your dad’s taste buds. Plus, they have a beautiful outdoor patio where you can enjoy your meal.

Columbia Restaurant

The Columbia Restaurant is a Tampa institution and a great spot to take your dad on Father’s Day. They serve authentic Cuban and Latin dining in the heart of Ybor City. Located on 7th Ave, the Columbia Restaurant has grown to become one of Tampa’s world-class restaurants. They offer a wide variety of dishes, including their famous 1905 Salad.

Shrimp & Co. Restaurant

If your dad loves seafood, then Shrimp & Co. Restaurant is the perfect spot for Father’s Day. They serve a wide variety of fresh seafood, as well as great cocktails. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.

La Terrazza Ristorante

La Terrazza Ristorante is an elegant spot nestled in Historic Ybor City. They offer a great, extensive menu at a reasonable price. The “la dolce vita” dining experience will make your dad feel like he’s dining in Italy. Plus, they offer a great selection of wine to pair with your meal.

Carmine’s Restaurant

Carmine’s Restaurant specializes in dishes from Spain, Cuba, and Italy. Established in 1947, Carmine’s is located in the heart of Ybor City. They offer a great selection of seafood, pasta, and meat dishes. Plus, they have a beautiful outdoor patio where you can enjoy your meal.

The Bricks

The Bricks is a unique spot in Ybor City that offers a mix of coffee, craft beer, and food. They serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and their menu includes everything from avocado toast to burgers. The atmosphere is laid-back and casual, making it a great spot to hang out with your dad on Father’s Day.

Bernini’s

Bernini’s is an eclectic Italian eatery located in the heart of the historic Ybor City. With their exquisite menu, fully stocked bar, and wide selection of wines, Bernini’s is a great spot to take your dad on Father’s Day. They offer a great mix of classic Italian dishes and unique creations.

James Joyce Irish Pub

If your dad loves Irish pubs, then James Joyce Irish Pub is the perfect spot for Father’s Day. They are an authentic Irish Pub in Ybor City and offer live folk and Irish traditional music on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Plus, they serve great food, including their famous fish and chips.

Blind Tiger Cafe

Blind Tiger Cafe is a speakeasy-style cafe that serves fresh, healthy, and full-flavored food. They use all-natural ingredients and home-cooked recipes made from scratch. Their menu includes soups, salads, paninis, pastas, and more. The atmosphere is cozy and intimate, making it a great spot to have a quiet meal with your dad on Father’s Day.

In conclusion, Ybor City offers a great variety of restaurants to impress your dad on Father’s Day. From brewpubs and speakeasies to Italian eateries and authentic Irish pubs, there’s something for every dad’s taste. So, skip the cooking and cleaning this Father’s Day, and take your dad out to one of the best places to eat in Ybor City.

