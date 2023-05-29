Fatiha Ka Tarika: Complete Guide to Performing Fatiha Step By Step

Fatiha Ka Tarika: How to Recite Fatiha and Its Importance

Fatiha, also known as Surah Al-Fatiha, is the first chapter of the Quran and is considered one of the most important and frequently recited chapters. It is a mandatory part of daily prayers and is recited in various other Islamic rituals. In this article, we will discuss the proper way of reciting Fatiha and its importance in Islam.

Fatiha Ka Tarika:

To recite Fatiha, one must perform ablution (wudu) first. After performing wudu, face towards the Qibla, and place the object you want to recite Fatiha for in front of you. Before reciting Fatiha, it is recommended to recite Darood Ibrahimi three times.

Here is the complete order of recitation:

Darood e Ibrahimi (1 time)

Surah Kafirun (1 time)

Surah Ikhlas (3 times)

Surah Falak (1 time)

Surah An-Nas (1 time)

Surah Fatiha (1 time)

Surah Baqarah First 4 Ayat (1 time)

Ayat e Khamsah

Surah A’raf Ayah 56 (1 time)

Surah Anbiya Ayah 107 (1 time)

Surah Ahzab Ayah 40 (1 time)

Surah Ahzab Ayah 56 (1 time)

Darood e Ibrahimi (1 time)

Surah Saffat Ayah 180-182 (1 time)

Darood e Ibrahimi (1 time)

After reciting Fatiha, it is recommended to offer a supplication (dua) for the person you are reciting it for.

Importance of Fatiha:

Fatiha is known as the “Mother of the Quran” because it summarizes the core teachings of the Quran. It starts with praising Allah, acknowledging His mercy and guidance, and seeking His help. It then emphasizes the importance of seeking guidance and staying on the straight path.

Fatiha is considered a powerful supplication that can be recited for various purposes, such as seeking forgiveness, protection, guidance, or blessings. It is also recited for the deceased as a form of charity (sadaqah) and to offer condolences to the bereaved.

In conclusion, Fatiha is a crucial part of Islamic worship and has immense spiritual significance. Its proper recitation and understanding can bring us closer to Allah and help us lead a righteous life. May Allah guide us all and accept our prayers and supplications. Ameen.

