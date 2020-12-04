Faye Fields Death -Dead :Faye Fields, a founding minority partner of Nationals ownership since 2006, has passed away.
— Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) December 4, 2020
Business leader & former Girl Scouts board president, Faye Fields dies. She carried herself in a non-assuming way so many did not know that she had broken barriers for women in the contracting field & she was a #Nationals founding partner https://t.co/JVY8BxF4cf via @WBJonline
— Dr.S (@ElsieScot) December 4, 2020
