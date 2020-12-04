Faye Fields Death -Dead – Obituaries: One of the few Black women owners in professional baseball, Faye Fields has died.
Faye Fields has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“Carten Cordell on Twitter: “A successful business owner and one of the few Black women owners in professional baseball, Faye Fields has died. ”
A successful business owner and one of the few Black women owners in professional baseball, Faye Fields has died. https://t.co/K4RkAQ6TtB
— Carten Cordell (@FedBizWBJ) December 4, 2020
Tributes
Faye Fields, founder of government contractor IRT and a founding partner in the @Nationals, has died… https://t.co/r82SqIhhvN
— Michael Neibauer (@WBJNeibs) December 4, 2020
