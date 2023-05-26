Fayetteville Police identify victim and suspect in fatal shooting: Tatiana Haywood and Nasir Scott

Tatiana Haywood – focus keyword: victim : Victim identified in fatal Fayetteville shooting; teen suspect also identified

Fayetteville police have identified both the victim and the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning. Tatiana Haywood, an 18-year-old senior at Douglas Byrd High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspected shooter, 18-year-old Nasir Scott, was transported to the hospital with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead later on. Scott was an 11th grader at the high school and a former student as of May 10. The shooting was not random, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing. Cumberland County Schools has provided support to students and staff affected by the tragedy. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford.

Read Full story : North Carolina high school student killed in murder-suicide, police say /

News Source : Glyniss Wiggins,Joe Jurney,Kathryn Hubbard

North Carolina school shooting Tragic murder-suicide in NC high school Police investigation into NC high school murder-suicide Safety concerns in North Carolina schools Impact of violence on NC high school community