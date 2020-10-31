Faze Chemo Death –Dead-Obituaries : Beloved Tiktok Star Passed Away – Cause of Death Unknown.
r.i.p faze chemo.
entertained thousands while fighting cancer. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/1jAUoEPtUD
— scotty🛍💅☄️💫 (@pooperminajj) October 31, 2020
RIP faze chemo. For the first time in a long time I’m crying over the loss of someone special. You always knew how to make a Nigga laugh. pic.twitter.com/9BeWdnDaGJ
— Ahmed (@DisdatLb) October 31, 2020
Hi JJ this is Faze Chemo, you reacted to a couple of his Tiktoks a few months back and he loved it. Sadly, he lost his battle with cancer recently. Rest easy Anas❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QWTSmbIYXx
— hi (@expiredunc) October 31, 2020
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
@ Lightning Speed wrote
RIP FaZe Chemo this is saddening news to receive he was not only a good person but a good tiktoker we thought he was gonna make a recovery but that didn’t happen rest easy my friend he was also one of the funniest people on tiktok without a doubt
Boneless @BonelessOsu wrote
Learned last night that one of my favorite Tik tokers has died, really sad because he was one of the greatest people I’ve ever talked to. He said he wanted to be a teacher to give back to the world after Chemo. #fazechemo rip fly high
Mike wrote
paying my respects to Faze Chemo, lost his fight with cancer. RIP Anas, your loss hits like a boulder
#BH Reaperr @ReaperrOnSticks wrote
To mention the FazeChemo that I tagged isn’t the fazechemo im talking about he just has the @ FazeChemo
@FazeChemo wrote
still doesn’t feel real fly high man fly high Pleading face🕊Red heart
Show this thread
NDL mass @LookAtMass wrote
rest in paradise FaZe ChemoRed heart we hate cancer, but our love is with you and your family !
Spacedout_cole @SpacedoutCole wrote
Faze chemo was so young and had the rest of his life ahead of him,fuck cancer.
Danyal Shaikh wrote
I been crying all day it still doesn’t feel real rest easy Faze Chemo
SalmaanCometEarth globe americas wrote
Damn Bro,RIP Faze CHEMO. You were a funny guy and a great person. I never talked to you about stuff but you seemed like a great person. May you be with Allah Brother
Faze Chemistry @FazeChemo wrote
In honor of Faze Chemo we will be changing our name to Faze Chemistry
PreLaw @PreLawish wrote
Rest In Peace faze chemo. I know the battle and I’m in tear right now thinking of losing mine. You were a legend we lost too early. Rip
#FaZeForbue @FForbue wrote
die to cancer yesterday October 30th 2020
Son Gayku @RealPrinceGoku wrote
It’s truely saddening to hear about the death of FaZe Chemo today. #ripfazechemo
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.