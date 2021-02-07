Fbg Meezle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : FBG affiliate, Meezle, was reportedly shot and killed last night.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
FBG affiliate, Meezle, was reportedly shot and killed last night 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7udqP6ybNl
— The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) February 6, 2021
Abdullah Hassan
Damn, we loss another outstanding member. Rest in peace to Fbg Duck cousin Fbg Meezle who was recently shot to death. Smh Duck gone Brick gone and now Meezle is gone its like when will the blood shed end! Prayers to Mama Duck because she loss two sons and a nephew to this street shit!
Anthony Clark
Man this kids not giving themselves a chance to live
B-City Brandon
Its a damn shame,lotta niggaz gettin killed everyday?doesn’t make no sense! RIP to the youngin!-Stop this damn violence..
Pierre VenCharles Alexander
Maine FBG Meezle, Duck right hand man, gets killed right after he dropped this song like two days ago. Dissing 051 Young Money and MELLY. #RIPMeezle Better stop dropping tha
Listen to the most recent episode of @key2thestreet podcast: REST IN PEACE: BCR MEEZLE | FBG DUCK ARTIST & FRIEND | SUPER-BOWL PREDICTIONS https://t.co/PjfdShdpcs @TREALCITY https://t.co/441eM5Y8MZ
— BLOCKSMITH▶️ DJs (@theblocksmith) February 6, 2021
