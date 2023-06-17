FBI arrests Seann Pietila for planning mass shooting and stockpiling weapons

Posted on June 17, 2023

Seann Pietila, suspect in FBI arrest for planning mass shooting with neo-Nazi ideologies and weapons cache. : FBI arrests Michigan teenager planning mass shooting, Seann Pietila, for stockpiling weapons and making antisemitic threats

The FBI has arrested a 19-year-old Michigan resident, Seann Pietila, on charges of planning a mass shooting. Pietila was found to have stockpiled weapons, including a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, and various knives and firearms accessories, according to a criminal complaint. He was also discovered to have expressed explicit neo-Nazi and antisemitic views online and to have communicated with another user on Instagram about his support for neo-Nazis and his admiration of previous mass shooters. The FBI searched Pietila’s home and found a Nazi flag, a ghillie suit, gas masks, and military sniper/survival manuals. They also discovered a message on Pietila’s phone in the Notes app in which he had identified a synagogue in East Lansing, a date, and a list of equipment. Pietila has been charged with transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another, and U.S. Attorney Mark Totten has said that “antisemitic threats and violence against our Jewish communities – or any other group for that matter – will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan.”

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

