Fbi Cold Case Redwood City : Redwood City’s FBI Cold Case

Redwood City’s FBI Cold Case: The Murder of Unidentified John Doe Remains Unsolved

Introduction

The FBI’s Cold Case Redwood City is one of the most notorious cases in the history of the FBI. The case involves the murder of a young girl in Redwood City, California in 1974. Despite numerous investigations, the case remained unsolved for over four decades until the FBI reopened the case in 2015. In this article, we will explore what happened in the case, the investigations that were carried out, and the recent developments.

The Murder

On November 20, 1974, a young girl was found dead in a field in Redwood City, California. The girl, who was later identified as 17-year-old Arlis Perry, had been brutally murdered. She had been beaten, strangled, and sexually assaulted. Her body was found in the chapel of Stanford University, where she had gone to pray. The murder shocked the community and the FBI was called in to investigate.

The Investigations

The initial investigation into Arlis Perry’s murder was carried out by the local police department. However, they were unable to identify any suspects. The case was then passed to the FBI, who carried out an extensive investigation. The FBI interviewed hundreds of people, including friends, family members, and acquaintances of the victim. They also conducted forensic tests on the evidence found at the scene of the crime.

Despite their efforts, the FBI was unable to identify any suspects. The case went cold and remained unsolved for over four decades. However, in 2015, the FBI reopened the case and launched a new investigation.

The New Investigation

The new investigation into Arlis Perry’s murder was launched in 2015. The FBI used new forensic techniques to analyze the evidence found at the scene of the crime. They also interviewed new witnesses and re-interviewed old witnesses. The FBI also used social media to appeal for information from the public.

The new investigation led to a breakthrough in the case. In 2018, the FBI announced that they had identified a suspect in the case. The suspect was a security guard who worked at Stanford University at the time of the murder. The FBI did not release the name of the suspect, but they did say that he had died in 2018.

The Closure

The identification of a suspect in the case brought closure to Arlis Perry’s family and the community. The FBI’s investigation had been ongoing for over four decades, and the closure of the case was a significant milestone. The FBI was praised for their dedication and commitment to solving the case.

Conclusion

The FBI’s Cold Case Redwood City is a case that will go down in history as one of the most notorious cases in the history of the FBI. The murder of Arlis Perry shocked the community, and the case remained unsolved for over four decades. The FBI’s new investigation, launched in 2015, led to a breakthrough in the case. The identification of a suspect in the case brought closure to Arlis Perry’s family and the community. The FBI’s dedication and commitment to solving the case were praised, and the closure of the case was a significant milestone.

——————–

1. What is the FBI Cold Case Redwood City?

The FBI Cold Case Redwood City is an ongoing investigation by the FBI into unsolved homicides and missing persons cases in the city of Redwood City, California.

What types of cases are included in the FBI Cold Case Redwood City?

The FBI Cold Case Redwood City includes cases of unsolved homicides and missing persons that occurred in Redwood City, California.

How does the FBI Cold Case Redwood City differ from other FBI investigations?

The FBI Cold Case Redwood City focuses specifically on unsolved homicides and missing persons cases in a specific city, whereas other FBI investigations may have a broader scope.

Why is the FBI involved in investigating cold cases in Redwood City?

The FBI is involved in investigating cold cases in Redwood City in order to bring closure to families and loved ones of victims, and to ensure that justice is served for those who have been killed or gone missing.

How can the public assist with the FBI Cold Case Redwood City investigation?

The public can assist with the FBI Cold Case Redwood City investigation by providing any information they may have about the cases being investigated. This information can be reported to the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Is the FBI offering any rewards for information related to the cold cases in Redwood City?

The FBI may offer rewards for information related to the cold cases in Redwood City, depending on the circumstances of the case and the information provided.

How long has the FBI Cold Case Redwood City investigation been ongoing?

The FBI Cold Case Redwood City investigation has been ongoing for several years, and new cases may be added to the investigation as they become unsolved.

What is the FBI’s ultimate goal in investigating the cold cases in Redwood City?

The FBI’s ultimate goal in investigating the cold cases in Redwood City is to bring closure to families and loved ones of victims, and to ensure that justice is served for those who have been killed or gone missing.