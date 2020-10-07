Fbi Declassified : How Jimmy Lee Dykes of Midland City , Alabama Kidnapped Five Years Old Ethan Gilman

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

How Jimmy Lee Dykes of Midland City , Alabama Kidnapped Five Years Old Ethan Gilman

The CBS News is airing a story about a dramatic knapping incident that happened in Midland City , Alabama in 2013.

The country was gripped by a drama in Midland City, Alabama. A 5-year-old kindergartener named Ethan Gilman had been kidnapped from his school bus by 65-year-old Jimmy Lee Dykes, who moments earlier had shot dead the bus driver.

Authorities stormed an underground bunker in southeastern Alabama Monday, freeing a 5-year-old boy and shooting his captor to death after a week of fruitless negotiations that left authorities convinced the child was in imminent danger. 

Read Full Story from cbsnews.com

fbi-ethan-dykes.jpg

