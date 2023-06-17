FDNY Firefighter Timothy Hickey from Cornwall, NY Passes Away: Obituary

Timothy Hickey: A Tribute to a Brave FDNY Firefighter

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Hickey, a renowned firefighter who devoted his life to serving the public. Timothy, a Cornwall, NY native, was a valued member of the FDNY family. He passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to his community.

Timothy joined the FDNY in 2003 and quickly became an integral part of the team. He was a seasoned firefighter who fearlessly faced danger to protect the lives of others. His colleagues remember him as a reliable and compassionate friend who always put others first.

Timothy is survived by his wife, children, parents, and siblings, all of whom he cherished deeply. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

Timothy’s loss is a profound tragedy for his family, friends, and the entire FDNY community. We express our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. Timothy Hickey will always be remembered as a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

