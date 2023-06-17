FDNY Firefighter Timothy Hickey Passes Away – Obituary in Cornwall, NY

Timothy Hickey, Cornwall, NY FDNY Firefighter, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Timothy Hickey, a beloved member of the Cornwall, NY community and a firefighter for the FDNY. Hickey passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age] due to [insert cause of death].

Hickey dedicated his life to serving others as a firefighter, putting his own safety at risk to protect the people of New York City. He was a respected member of the FDNY and was known for his bravery and dedication to his job.

Outside of his work as a firefighter, Hickey was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service for Hickey will be held on [insert date and time] at [insert location].

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Hickey’s memory to [insert charity or organization].

Rest in peace, Timothy Hickey. Your bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten.

Timothy Hickey Obituary Cornwall, NY FDNY Firefighter Death