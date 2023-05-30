“fear of flying”: 5 Techniques to Conquer Your Fear of Flying Before Summer Travel Arrangements

Overcoming Aerophobia: Strategies to Help You Fly Without Fear

The fear of flying, also known as aerophobia, affects a significant number of people. According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, about one in six individuals have a fear that is so severe that it prevents them from flying. Meanwhile, one in five regular flyers use medication to cope while on a flight. However, aerophobia should not prevent you from exploring the world and enjoying your travels. Here are some strategies to help you overcome your fear of flying.

Identify Your Triggers

Understanding what specifically triggers your fear and anxiety about flying is the first step in managing it. It could be the feeling of turbulence, the sound of the engine, or the sensation of takeoff and landing. Once you identify your triggers, it will be easier to manage your anxiety when it is at its lowest level.

Educate Yourself About Air Travel

Many people with aerophobia feel anxious because of a lack of knowledge about air travel. Empower yourself by learning more about the facts around air travel. For instance, the director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated in April 2023 that there were only five fatal accidents among 32.2 million flights in 2022, making flying one of the safest activities humans can engage in. Knowing the statistics and the safety measures in place can help alleviate your fear.

Anticipate Your Anxiety

Anticipatory anxiety is a common experience for people with aerophobia. This is the feeling of impending fear that you get before the flight. However, this feeling is not an accurate predictor of how you will feel during the flight. It is usually far more intense than the actual experience. Recognizing this can help alleviate some of the stress.

Do the Opposite of What Your Anxiety Tells You

Anxiety often tricks you into thinking that you are in danger, even when you are perfectly safe. As a rule, do the opposite of what your anxiety is telling you to do. By embracing the discomfort it brings, you will stop reinforcing stressful thoughts and outsmart anxiety.

Value Each Flight

The key to overcoming aerophobia is exposure. Each flight you take is an opportunity to make the next one easier. By retraining your brain, you will become less sensitized to all the triggers that set you off. With each flight, you will gain more confidence and feel more comfortable.

In conclusion, aerophobia is a common fear that affects many people. However, it does not have to prevent you from seeing the world and enjoying your vacations. By identifying your triggers, educating yourself about air travel, anticipating your anxiety, doing the opposite of what your anxiety tells you, and valuing each flight, you can overcome your fear of flying. Remember that with each flight, you will become more confident and feel more comfortable.

Fear of flying Overcoming fear of flying Summer travel anxiety Techniques to manage fear of flying Airplane anxiety solutions

News Source : Sanya Nayeem, Games Editor

Source Link :Spell It: 5 ways to overcome fear of flying ahead of summer travel/