Federal parolee found dead in Etobicoke identified as Kyle Andrews: SIU investigating

Kyle Andrews – Ontario’s police investigate death of federal parolee wanted for multiple violent offences : Federal parolee found dead in Etobicoke identified as Kyle Andrews

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a federal parolee named Kyle Andrews in Etobicoke, Ontario. Peel Regional Police discovered his body during a search warrant execution in connection with a domestic violence investigation. Andrews was a known violent offender who was wanted for multiple criminal offences, including careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, possession of a firearm, assault, and forcible confinement. The cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy will be conducted on Sunday. The SIU has assigned four investigators and one forensic investigator to the case and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : SIU investigating after ‘prolific violent offender’ found dead at Toronto apartment /

News Source : CP24

SIU investigation violent offender Toronto apartment criminal investigation law enforcement agency