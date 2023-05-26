“Federal parolee Kyle Andrews wanted on multiple charges, considered armed and dangerous”

Kyle Andrews : “Federal parolee Kyle Andrews wanted by Peel Regional Police for multiple charges”

Peel Regional Police are currently seeking a federal parolee named Kyle Andrews, who is known to be a violent offender and may be at large in the surrounding area. The Intimate Partner Violence Unit of the Peel Regional Police is investigating multiple charges against Andrews, which include firearm offenses, forcible confinement, and assault. It is believed that Andrews may be operating a 2014 white Mercedes GK2 with the Ontario license plate CXCC550. Authorities have advised caution, as Andrews is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you have any information on his whereabouts or have seen Andrews, please contact the police immediately. This report was originally published by The Canadian Press on May 25, 2023.

Read Full story : Peel police say ‘prolific violent offender’ considered armed and dangerous /

News Source : The Canadian Press

Peel police Prolific offender Violent offender Armed and dangerous Public safety