Federal Prison Inmate Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, Infamous as the ‘Unabomber,’ Passes Away

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, who gained notoriety as the ‘Unabomber’ for a series of mail bombings that killed three people and injured many others, has passed away in federal prison at the age of 79. Kaczynski, who was serving a life sentence without parole, was found dead in his cell at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado.

Kaczynski, a former mathematics professor, carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that targeted universities, airlines, and computer stores, among other targets. He was arrested in 1996 after a lengthy investigation that involved the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. Kaczynski plead guilty to all charges in 1998 and was sentenced to life in prison.

While Kaczynski’s actions were widely condemned, his manifesto, industrial society and its future, which he wrote and sent to several media outlets, sparked a debate around the impact of technology on society. The manifesto argued that technology was destroying the natural world and human freedom, and called for a return to a simpler way of life.

Kaczynski’s death comes as his ideas around technology and society have gained renewed attention amid concerns about the impact of social media and other digital technologies. His legacy remains controversial, with some viewing him as a domestic terrorist and others as a misguided visionary.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Domestic terrorism Mail bombs Anti-technology beliefs