Federal Prison Reports Death of Ted Kaczynski, Infamous as the ‘Unabomber’

Ted Kaczynski, also known as the ‘Unabomber’, has passed away in federal prison

The notorious domestic terrorist and mathematician, Ted Kaczynski, has died at the age of 79. Kaczynski, who was known as the ‘Unabomber’ for his series of mail bombings that killed three people and injured 23 others, had been serving a life sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado since his capture in 1996.

Kaczynski, who had a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan, became a recluse in a remote cabin in Montana in the late 1970s. He began mailing bombs to targets associated with modern technology and transportation in the 1980s and 1990s, including universities, airlines, and computer stores.

After a 17-year manhunt, Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 and pleaded guilty to all charges in 1998. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kaczynski’s case gained notoriety for his anti-technology and anti-government manifesto, which he had published in the early 1990s. The manifesto, which was titled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” argued that technology was destroying human freedom and called for a return to primitive ways of living.

Despite his heinous crimes, Kaczynski’s life and motivations have been the subject of academic and popular interest. His death marks the end of a dark chapter in American history.

Unabomber Ted Kaczynski’s death Domestic terrorism Anti-technology movement FBI investigation