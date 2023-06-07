Federated Process Mining: Exploiting Event Data Across Organizational Boundaries (van der Aalst, W.M.P.)

van der Aalst, W.M.P.: Federated Process Mining: Exploiting Event Data Across Organizational Boundaries – victim name : Federated Process Mining: Exploiting Event Data Across Organizational Boundaries (van der Aalst)

In the paper “Federated Process Mining: Exploiting Event Data Across Organizational Boundaries,” van der Aalst discusses the use of event data from multiple organizations to improve process mining. Acar et al. provide a survey on homomorphic encryption schemes, while Arnautov et al. present SCONE, a secure Linux container system with Intel SGX. Becher et al. propose an enhanced approach to cloud-based privacy-preserving benchmarking, and Bibow et al. discuss the model-driven development of a digital twin for injection molding. Boos explores turning data into sustainability in production turnaround, and Brauner et al. provide a computer science perspective on digital transformation in production. Chillotti et al. present CONCRETE, a system for operating on ciphertexts rapidly by extending TfhE. Fei et al. survey security vulnerabilities of SGX and countermeasures. Gunasekaran et al. propose an expert diagnosis system for benchmarking SMEs’ performance, and Herrmann et al. present a privacy-preserving platform for user-centric quantitative benchmarking. Jarke discusses data sovereignty and the Internet of Production, and Kerschbaum proposes practical privacy-preserving benchmarking and secure and sustainable benchmarking in clouds. Kozak explores destination benchmarking and Liebenberg and Jarke discuss information systems engineering with DigitalShadows. Marti and Cabrita explore entrepreneurial excellence in intellectual capital benchmarking systems, and Microsoft Inc. presents Microsoft SEAL, a homomorphic encryption library. Pennekamp et al. propose collaboration for security research for industrial use and discuss infrastructure enabling the Internet of Production. They also revisit the privacy needs of real-world applicable company benchmarking. Rittstieg explores factors affecting the performance of production sites in global production networks. Russinovich presents Azure confidential computing, and Ryan proposes enhanced certificate transparency and end-to-end encrypted mail. Sabt et al. discuss trusted execution environments, while Sahin et al. propose privacy-preserving certification of sustainability metrics. Sobati-Moghadam and Fayoumi propose private collaborative business benchmarking in the cloud, and Teicholz presents the Facility Design and Management Handbook. Tucker et al. explore how to measure oneself against the best, and Verhaelen et al. propose a comprehensive KPI network for performance measurement and management in global production networks.

