Feeling Disorder Lyrics: Zinoleesky’s Song “Feeling Disorder” Lyrics

Zinoleesky releases second official single of the year – A1

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Zinoleesky, has released his second official single of the year titled A1. The song was released on the 25th of June, 2021 and has already been receiving positive reviews from fans and music lovers alike.

About Zinoleesky

Zinoleesky, whose real name is Oniyide Azeez, is a talented Nigerian singer and songwriter. He was born on November 21, 1995, in Lagos State, Nigeria. He started his music career in 2018 and has since then gained a massive following due to his unique style and melodious voice.

A1 – The new song

A1 is a love song that expresses the artist’s affection for his lover. In the song, Zinoleesky sings about how he is willing to do anything for his lover, even if it means going to the ends of the earth. The song has a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to, making it a potential hit among fans and music lovers.

The song was produced by talented music producer, Egar Boi, who did an excellent job of creating a beat that complements Zinoleesky’s voice and style. The song has a mid-tempo beat that is perfect for dancing and relaxing.

Reception

The song has been receiving positive reviews from fans and music lovers since its release. Many people have praised Zinoleesky for his unique voice and style, and have predicted that the song will be a massive hit. Some fans have even gone as far as saying that A1 is one of the best love songs to come out of Nigeria this year.

Conclusion

Zinoleesky’s new song, A1, is a testament to his talent and creativity as a musician. The song has a catchy beat and lyrics that are easy to relate to, making it a potential hit among fans and music lovers. If you haven’t listened to the song yet, we highly recommend that you do so. With its unique style and melodious voice, Zinoleesky is definitely a musician to watch out for in the Nigerian music industry.

