Feijoa crumble pie recipe: Feijoa, Bay Leaf, and Rye Crumble Pie Recipe

Feijoa, Bay Leaf, and Rye Crumble Pie: A Unique and Delicious Dessert

If you’re looking for a unique and delicious dessert, look no further than the feijoa, bay leaf, and rye crumble pie. This crumbly, warmly-spiced, and earthy pie is the perfect combination of flavors, with the much-loved tang and silkiness of cooked feijoas, the rustic charm of rye flour, and the fragrant earthiness of bay leaves. Honey, oats, and cinnamon add to the classic feijoa desserts, creating a dessert that’s sure to delight your taste buds.

This recipe is not only delicious but also easy to make. You can use spelt or wholemeal instead of rye flour if you prefer, but don’t omit those beautiful bay leaves! Here’s how to make this delicious feijoa, bay leaf, and rye crumble pie:

Ingredients:

Dough:

250g rye flour

100g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

150g cold butter, cubed

1 tbsp honey, warmed

50g rolled oats

Filling:

75g sugar

3 dried bay leaves

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

7 feijoas (500-550g), peeled and sliced into 2cm rounds

1 tbsp honey, warmed

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease and line a 20cm cake tin. To make the dough, add the flours, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon to a food processor and pulse briefly to combine. While pulsing, add the butter one cube at a time, pulsing until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add honey and pulse. Add iced water, 1 tbsp at a time, until a dough ball forms. Transfer roughly ¼ of the dough to a bowl. Form the remaining ¾ into a ball and wrap it in plastic wrap. Set it aside in the fridge. To the dough in the bowl, add oats and knead with your hands until well distributed. Set it aside while you make the filling. To make the filling, place the sugar, bay leaves, and cinnamon in a spice grinder. Grind until a powder. Reserve 2 tbsp of the spiced sugar for the topping, then add the remainder to a large bowl along with the feijoas. Add honey and gently toss until the feijoas are evenly coated. Remove the ball of dough from the fridge and press it evenly into the base of your prepared tin. Arrange the feijoa mixture over the top, then crumble over the oaty dough mixture. Sprinkle over the reserved spiced sugar. Bake for 45 minutes, until nicely browned on top. Allow to cool for 20 minutes before slicing and serving warm or at room temperature.

This feijoa, bay leaf, and rye crumble pie is the perfect dessert for any occasion. It’s easy to make, delicious, and unique, with a perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you’re looking for a dessert for a special occasion or just want to treat yourself to something delicious, this feijoa, bay leaf, and rye crumble pie is sure to delight your taste buds.

Feijoa pie recipe Bay leaf crumble pie Rye crust pie recipe Feijoa dessert ideas Unique pie recipes

News Source : Olivia Moore

Source Link :Recipe: Feijoa, bay leaf and rye crumble pie/