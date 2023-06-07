“Feli Nandi ACCES 2023”: Feli Nandi, recipient of the ZIMAs Best Alternative award, scheduled to showcase at ACCES 2023.

Feli Nandi to Perform at ACCES 2023 in Tanzania

Feli Nandi, winner of the Best Female Award at the recent PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards, is set to perform at the upcoming pan-African music trade show, ACCES 2023. The event, which is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation, will be held in Tanzania and will feature music industry professionals from around the world.

Partnership with Music In Africa Foundation and PPC ZIMAs

The Music In Africa Foundation has partnered with PPC ZIMAs to bring Feli Nandi to ACCES 2023. The event provides a platform for performers to showcase their talent to a diverse audience of local and international delegates, including festival curators, promoters, booking agents, record labels and other influential industry professionals. ACCES has previously been held in Dakar, Nairobi, Accra, Johannesburg, and Dar es Salaam.

The Importance of ACCES

ACCES is an important event for music professionals across Africa, providing opportunities to network and connect with relevant professionals and organisations. Last year’s event hosted 14 musical acts and a total of 70 individual artists, as well as 1 130 delegates representing 45 countries. Companies present at the conference included Spotify, Ditto Music, Universal Music, Sheer Publishing, Electromode and The Orchard, among many others.

Excitement for Feli Nandi’s Performance

Feli Nandi expressed her excitement for the opportunity to perform at ACCES 2023. She said, “This is a great opportunity and I don’t take this moment for granted. My whole team is already prepping for an electric, unforgettable performance at ACCES in Tanzania. Thank you so much, Music In Africa, this will be a highlight in my career.” Fungai Zvirawa, an executive member of PPC ZIMAs, also wished Feli Nandi luck in her performance, stating that she deserves the international audience that ACCES provides.

Other Partnerships of Music In Africa Foundation

The Music In Africa Foundation has partnered with various events and organisations this year, including the Africa Rising Music Conference, Ayoba, MTN Bushfire Festival, Bassline Fest, FAME Week Africa, FEMUA, JMI Global music conference, and Sauti za Busara festival.

About ACCES

ACCES is a pan-African trade show for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent and create business linkages. The event is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation and will be held in partnership with Siemens Stiftung, Goethe-Institut and the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards.

