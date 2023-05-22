Felicia Oliver : Felicia Oliver found dead in Macon home fire

“Victim Felicia Oliver found dead in Macon home due to cooking fire”

Felicia Oliver, aged 57, was discovered on the floor of her burning home by her daughter and grandson on Monday morning. The front door was unlocked, and her daughter Sacourtney Oliver was shaken by what she found. It was later revealed that the fire was started by a pot left on top of the stove. Lead Bibb County Fire Investigator Kyle Murray suspects that Felicia may have been cooking and walked away, while Sacourtney believes her mother forgot to turn off the stove after feeling tired. Despite there being at least two smoke detectors in the home, it is unclear whether they were functioning properly at the time of the incident. Felicia is remembered as a loving and caring mother who was always there if you needed her, and her family is urging others to be cautious when cooking.

News Source : Kamilah Williams

