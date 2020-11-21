Felim Egan Death -Dead : Irish Artist Felim Egan has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Felim Egan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Kim Mawhinney on Twitter: “So sorry to hear tonight that Felim Egan has died. Apollo, 1984 @UlsterMuseum Collection ”

So sorry to hear tonight that Felim Egan has died. Apollo, 1984 @UlsterMuseum Collection pic.twitter.com/98L2g78QJd — Kim Mawhinney (@Kim_Mawhinney) November 21, 2020

Tributes

#Ireland #Palestine has lost a true friend with the passing of Irish artist Felim Egan R.I.P. https://t.co/d9X8pYLAut — Doc Martin ( Robby ) (@DocMartinDub) November 21, 2020

I've only seen a handful of tweets on the death of Felim Egan which is somewhat surprising. He was a considerable and talented artist, represented Ireland at Venice, Aosdána member.https://t.co/lwaBVGPz23 — Ronan Delaney (@delexical) November 21, 2020

and was a constant supporter of the BDS campaign and the cultural boycott of Israel. Felim was one of the artists to launch the Irish campaign to boycott the Eurovision in Israel in 2019 and one of his final acts for Palestine was to help us with a letter from major Irish — IPSC (@ipsc48) November 21, 2020



