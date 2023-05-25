“Feline Hepatitis Care”: Hepatitis in Felines: Indicators, Reasons, and Treatment (Veterinarian Response)

You May Not Have Heard of Hepatitis in Cats, But Here’s What You Need to Know

Hepatitis, which refers to inflammation of the liver, is a common condition in cats, but it is often complicated by the involvement of the bile duct system. Cats may develop cholangitis, which is an inflammation of the bile duct system, or cholangiohepatitis, which is an inflammation of both the bile duct system and the cells of the liver. Triaditis, which is the combination of cholangiohepatitis, pancreatitis, and inflammatory bowel disease, is also not uncommon.

Cats have a unique anatomy where the tube delivering bile from their gall bladder and the tube transporting digestive enzymes from their pancreas join before opening into the small intestine. This makes them more susceptible to bacterial infections that can affect both the liver and the pancreas. Cats with inflammatory bowel disease are at a higher risk of developing cholangitis/cholangiohepatitis.

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) recognizes three types of cholangitis/cholangiohepatitis in cats, including neutrophilic, which is likely due to a bacterial infection; lymphocytic, which is thought to be immune-mediated; and chronic cholangitis caused by liver flukes in tropical regions.

Signs of hepatitis in cats can be vague and may include decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, lethargy, drinking more water and peeing more than usual, sore and swollen belly, jaundice, and fever. Diagnostic tests may include bloodwork, radiographs, ultrasound, and an ultrasound-guided needle to collect a bile sample for analysis. In some cases, a biopsy of the liver may be necessary.

The treatment of cholangitis/cholangiohepatitis may include antibiotics, immune-suppressing drugs, anti-nausea medication, appetite stimulants, medication to improve bile flow, and liver support supplements. Nutritional support and special diets may also be necessary, and cats may need to stay in the hospital, at least initially. It is important to monitor your cat’s appetite and track their weight at home with a baby scale.

The prognosis for cats with cholangitis/cholangiohepatitis depends on several factors, including the type of hepatitis, whether it is acute or chronic, and whether there are any concurrent conditions. An exact diagnosis is often challenging, and an accurate prognosis is difficult to predict.

Feline hepatitis is not contagious to people or other pets, and there are no specific strategies to prevent inflammatory liver disease in cats. However, maintaining an ideal body weight, keeping up-to-date on vaccinations, deworming your cat regularly, and managing inflammatory bowel disease may help reduce the risk of developing cholangitis/cholangiohepatitis.

In conclusion, if you suspect that your cat may have liver disease, it is crucial to seek veterinary attention right away. Catching liver disease in its early stages may improve the chances of recovery, and your veterinarian can recommend the best treatment plan for your kitty’s unique situation.

News Source : Excited Cats

Source Link :Hepatitis in Cats: Signs, Causes, and Care (Vet Answer)/