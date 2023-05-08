felipe colares : Felipe Colares: An Emerging MMA Star Who Cannot Be Ignored

Felipe Colares: An Emerging MMA Star Who Cannot Be Ignored

Felipe Colares: The Rising Star in the World of MMA

Introduction

Felipe Colares is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who has made a name for himself in the world of MMA. With an impressive record of 10 wins and 2 losses, Colares is a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division.

Early Life and Training

Born and raised in Brazil, Colares started his martial arts journey at the age of 13 when he began training in Muay Thai. He quickly fell in love with the sport and began competing in amateur fights. In 2014, he made the transition to MMA and has been unstoppable ever since.

Professional Career

Colares made his professional debut in 2015 and established himself as a rising star in the MMA world. He won his first five fights, all by submission, showcasing his impressive grappling skills. In 2017, Colares signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and continued his winning streak in the organization.

In 2019, Colares defeated former UFC fighter and PFL champion Steven Siler, dominating the fight and earning a unanimous decision victory. His aggressive fighting style and never-give-up attitude have made him a fan favorite and earned him the nickname “Cabocao”, which means “warrior” in Portuguese.

Colares’ success in the PFL earned him a contract with the UFC in 2020. He made his debut against Montel Jackson in August of that year but suffered a unanimous decision loss. Despite the setback, Colares remains determined to climb the ranks of the UFC featherweight division and prove himself as one of the best in the sport.

Off the Mat

Outside of the cage, Colares is known for his humble and respectful demeanor. He is a devout Christian and often credits his faith for his success in MMA. He also gives back to his community by teaching martial arts to children and helping them stay off the streets.

Conclusion

Felipe Colares is a rising star in the world of MMA. With his impressive record, aggressive fighting style, and humble personality, he is a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division. Colares is sure to continue making waves in the sport for years to come.