Felycya Harris Death : Black transgender woman killed in Augusta

“Felycya Harris, 33, was a Black transgender woman killed in Augusta, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

Felycya Harris, 33, was a Black transgender woman killed in Augusta, Georgia on Oct. 3. Her murder marks the 31st of a trans or gender-nonconforming person this year. #BlackTransLivesMatter DONATE to support the family: https://t.co/7pzBzHaigthttps://t.co/XbEU7qFQOF — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Felycya Harris, a 33-year-old transgender interior designer and entrepreneur, was killed in Augusta, Georgia on October 3. She is the 31st trans person to die this year in an ongoing epidemic of violence against trans women of color. https://t.co/jL7Hl95RDT — Canela López (@VCanelaLopez) October 6, 2020