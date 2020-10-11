Felycya Harris Death : Black transgender woman killed in Augusta

Felycya Harris Death : Black transgender woman killed in Augusta

“Felycya Harris, 33, was a Black transgender woman killed in Augusta, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Raquel Willis on Twitter: “Felycya Harris, 33, was a Black transgender woman killed in Augusta, Georgia on Oct. 3. Her murder marks the 31st of a trans or gender-nonconforming person this year. #BlackTransLivesMatter DONATE to support the family: ”

