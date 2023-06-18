“Biju P John” : Female doctor threatened by patient at Kottayam hospital

A male patient, identified as Biju P John, allegedly verbally abused and threatened a female postgraduate doctor at the government medical college hospital in Kottayam, Kerala. The incident, which occurred on June 16-17, comes after the brutal killing of a young woman doctor by a patient in Kollam district last month. Similar to the previous incident, the accused was brought to the hospital by police after a physical altercation. The woman doctor claimed that John verbally abused and attempted to assault her, leading to his confinement in the observation room. However, he continued to threaten and use obscene language against her when she visited the room the following morning. The doctor filed a complaint at the police aid post, but John managed to escape before being apprehended. Junior doctors at the hospital criticized the government’s failure to implement safety measures for healthcare professionals and workers, which has put them at risk.

News Source : Press Trust of India

