Female law student shot and killed at car wash in St James, Jamaica (victim: Andrea Hanson)

“Andrea Hanson victim” : Female law student shot and killed at car wash in St James, identified as Andrea Hanson

At a car wash in Tucker, St James, a female law student named Andrea Hanson from Retirement in St James was fatally shot on Wednesday night. Hanson was sitting at the car wash with her boyfriend on the Tucker main road when a motor vehicle drove up, and two gunmen armed with handguns got out and approached her. They opened fire, hitting Hanson, who then ran inside her vehicle. The men chased her and shot her multiple times while she was inside the vehicle before escaping in the waiting car. The police were called, and Hanson was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Follow The Gleaner on social media or contact them via WhatsApp or email for more information.

Read Full story : Law student killed at St James car wash | News /

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

Law student death St James car wash incident Legal ramifications of car wash death Investigation into law student’s killing Justice for slain law student